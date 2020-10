375 residents between Sooke and Shirley are without power due to a downed power line early Tuesday morning. (Google Maps)

Some Sooke residents are without power Tuesday morning after a downed wire west of Trimmer Place.

Currently, crews are on-site working to restore power to 375 customers, which extends through Shirley.

The power has been off since 4:11 a.m. on Oct. 13.

Environment Canada issued a wind warning on Tuesday with gusts up to 90 km/h. The wind is expected to ease early in the evening as the low-pressure system moves into the Interior.

