39 dogs, 5 cats seized by SPCA from Island home filled with feces and urine

Animals receiving care at vet after being transported by boat to Nanaimo

More than 40 animals were seized from a house saturated with urine and were transported by boat to Nanaimo to receive care.

In a press release, the B.C. SPCA said 44 animals – 37 small-breed dogs, which included seven puppies, as well as two Bernedoodles and five cats – were found in a “home filled with feces, urine and garbage in a community off the coast of Vancouver Island.” From Nanaimo, the animals will be transported and cared for at centres across the Island, the press release stated.

Eileen Drever, B.C. SPCA spokesperson told Black Press Media the seizures took place last Wednesday and Thursday, Nov. 22-23. Five dogs were surrendered on the first day and the remaining animals on the second day.

“The home where the 44 animals were living was so bad you could smell the feces before you entered,” Drever said in the press release. “When the animal protection officers entered the home, they discovered the main floor was covered in what can only be described as a carpet of feces and there were incredible amounts of garbage in many of the rooms.”

Furthermore, there was no visible food or water; in fact the house had no running water, the press release noted. Many of the dogs were emaciated and had symptoms of dental disease, with some acting fearfully toward people.

The litters consisted of two puppies, approximately three weeks in age, and five puppies approximately six weeks old. All animals were dirty and smelled of feces and urine, according to the SPCA, with urine-stained paws and overgrown nails.

“The investigation is still ongoing and I can say we will be recommending charges,” Drever said to Black Press Media.

All the animals are currently in the care of a veterinarian and it is not known when the pets will be available for adoption.

