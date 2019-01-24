3rd person dies after hammer attack in NYC restaurant

This is the third person to die more than a week after the incident

Authorities say a third person has died more than a week after a hammer attack in a New York City restaurant.

WABC says the death of restaurant manager Tsz Mat Pung was announced Thursday.

The attacker walked into the Seaport Buffet in the Sheepshead Bay area of Brooklyn on Jan. 15 and began hitting unsuspecting victims with a hammer, sending people fleeing. Authorities don’t believe he had a connection to the restaurant.

The restaurant’s chef, 34-year old Fufai Pun, died in the attack. The owner, 60-year-old Kheong Ng-Thang, died three days later.

The alleged attacker remains hospitalized in a psychiatric ward.

