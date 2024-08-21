4 arrested after shooting at Prince George home injures 1

All those arrested later released, 2 with pending court dates

Police in Prince George are investigating a shooting outside a home that left one injured.

RCMP received multiple reports for shots being fired in front of a residence in the 700-block of Ahbau Street on Sunday (Aug. 18), according to a news release Tuesday.

When officers arrived, they learned one man had been driven away with possible gunshot wounds, while several other people remained in the home. They arrested the four people still in the home.

Police said that during a search of the home, officers seized several firearms, ammunition, drugs and suspected stolen items."

The shooting victim was later found at the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

The four people arrested were later released, two with pending court dates. The investigation remains ongoing.

RCMP said the shooting appears to be targeted and an isolated incident.