4 arrested in B.C. after drugs allegedly shipped to Manitoba, Yukon

2 of the people arrested are facing drug trafficking charges from previous investigations

Four people were arrested in an alleged inter-provincial drug trafficking investigation after a search at properties in Surrey and Coquitlam on Aug. 7, 2024, Burnaby RCMP said.

Burnaby RCMP said Wednesday (Nov. 13) that the detachment's drug and organized crime section searched two residential properties in Surrey and Coquitlam on Aug. 7, following a four-month investigation. Police added the investigation remains ongoing.

Police say the group was allegedly shipping large amounts of controlled substances in B.C., but also as far as Manitoba and the Yukon.

RCMP seized 9,555 suspected hydromorphone pills, 1.15 kilograms of suspected cocaine, 25.51 grams of suspected ketamine, 12,547 suspected alprazolam pills and more than $80,000.

Burnaby RCMP said investigators believe most of the hydromorphone pills are diverted prescription pills, with several hundred others are believed to be counterfeit and contain fentanyl.

The four people arrested have not been charged, but Burnaby RCMP will be forwarding charge recommendations to the Public Prosecution Service of Canada once the investigation is complete.

One of the people arrested was previously arrested by the Burnaby RCMP Drug and Organized Crime Section and charged for drug trafficking in 2021. Police said that case is still going through the courts.

That same person, along with another person arrested in this investigation, are also currently charged with drug trafficking offences in the Northwest Territories, RCMP added.