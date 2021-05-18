PHOTOS: 4 car crash closes downtown Victoria intersection, injures passengers

A dramatic four-vehicle crash at the intersection of Government and Herald streets brings standstill in downtown Victoria on May 18. (Jake Romphf/News Staff) A dramatic four-vehicle crash at the intersection of Government and Herald streets brings standstill in downtown Victoria on May 18. (Jake Romphf/News Staff)

A four-vehicle crash at the intersection of Government and Herald streets had traffic at a standstill in downtown Victoria Tuesday afternoon.

Emergency responders were called to the May 18 crash shortly before 2:30 p.m. All passengers reported injuries and drivers of all four vehicles were taken to hospital to be checked out as a precaution.

Victoria Police Department closed Government at Chatham and Fisgard streets and Herald at Douglas and Store streets. The area is expected to be blocked off to traffic until about 5 p.m.

Sgt. Ryan O’Neill of VicPD’s traffic unit said at least one of the passengers is being treated for a concussion and described all the passengers’ injuries as “moderate.”

O’Neill said it’s still too early to know what caused the crash, but police don’t believe alcohol was a factor. Police were photographing the scene and downloading information from the vehicles to determine their speed around 3 p.m.

Anyone with information about the crash is asked to contact the VicPD traffic unit.

