4 dead in Highway 3 crash near Keremeos

The cause of the crash that closed the highway for much of the day remains under investigation

Four people are dead following a serious crash on July 10 just outside Keremeos.

The incident involved three vehicles, a semi-truck and two cars. Those killed in the crash were four adult members of an extended family in one of the vehicles.

According to the RCMP, no one else involved suffered any injuries.

"This is a terrible tragedy. Our condolences go out to the family and friends of the deceased," Penticton South Okanagan-Similkameen RCMP spokesperson Sgt. Jason Bayda said. "Our thoughts are also with the first responders and members of the public impacted by this incident."

Keremeos RCMP, BC Highway Patrol joined other emergency crews at the scene near Becks Road shortly after it was reported at 11:30 a.m. on July 10.

This is the third multiple fatality on a B.C. highway in less than a week.

On July 9, a family of three died in a head-on collision between their vehicle and a semi-truck on the Lougheed Highway, and on July 6 four people were killed when a pick-up collided with a semi-truck on Highway 6 near the community of Hills.

"During this time of year, we see a significant increase in traffic incidents on our roadways. Police are reminding everyone to slow down and remain alert to their surroundings," reads the press release from RCMP regarding the Highway 3 crash.

The cause of the collision is under investigation and RCMP have said no additional details are being released at this time.

According to DriveBC, the highway remained closed until around 7 p.m.