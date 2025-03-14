4 face charges in B.C. prison death

Christopher Braun, 43, died of fight-related injuries in December 2024

One man has been charged with one count of second-degree murder and three more face assault charges following the death of an inmate in December 2024.

On Thursday, March 13, The B.C. Prosecution Service approved a second-degree murder charge against Therae Racette-Beaulieu for the death of 43-year-old Christopher Braun. Theodore Anderson faces aggravated assault and assault charges, Michael Okemow was charged with assault with a weapon and assault and Joseph Goulet was charged with assault.

All four men will remain in custody awaiting their first court appearances.

On December 14, the Agassiz RCMP responded to an assault involving multiple inmates at maximum-security Kent Institution in Agassiz. Correctional officers reported a fight broke out in the cafeteria area where several inmates began attacking a lone victim, Braun. Braun died the day after the fight from his injuries as a result of the fight. He had been serving an indeterminate sentence since January 2021.

One inmate was transported to hospital for non-life-threatening injuries and two other inmates sustained minor injuries during the fight.

The Integrated Homicide Investigation Team (IHIT) was deployed to Agassiz and investigated with the help of the local RCMP, Correctional Service Canda, the Integrated Forensic Identification Service and the B.C. Coroners Service.