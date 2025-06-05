4-hectare blaze in Okanagan Falls 'under control': BC Wildfire Service

The fire, located east of Green Lake Road, was discovered on June 4

A four-hectare wildfire that sparked outside Okanagan Falls is now considered "under control," according to BC Wildfire Service (BCWS).

The blaze, located about 200 metres east of Green Lake Road and across from See Ya Later Ranch, brought visible smoke to the South Okanagan community on June 4.

Cali Messman, fire information officer at BCWS, said four initial attack crews are on-site Thursday working (June 5) on mop-up efforts and extinguishing any hot spots.

The fire was discovered Wednesday afternoon and initially mapped at 0.7 hectares before it was considered "held" at 5:30 p.m. BCWS said Thursday at around 11:45 a.m. that the blaze was "under control."

BCWS crews responded to the blaze while assisting members of the Okanagan Falls Volunteer Fire Department, Messman added.

"This morning they've been able to get a more accurate track of the fire," she said. "There was no overnight growth."