(Black Press Media files)

4 injured when man crashes stolen vehicle into crowd at Princeton music festival

Alcohol and, or, substance use is believed to have been a factor, police say

Four people were seriously injured Sunday at a music festival near Princeton after a man stole an offroad vehicle and drove into the crowd.

The attack occurred at the Curiosity Music Fest, being held at Snug Lake on Pike Forest Mountain Service Road.

According to an RCMP press release the suspect was being treated at the festival’s first aid station.

“While being tended to, the man began assaulting the attendants, and subsequently stole their side-by-side. The man eventually drove the side-by-side up toward the main stage, where he drove into the crowd, resulting in injuries to four people,” stated an RCMP press release.

A man in his 20’s was detained by festival security and later arrested by Princeton police.

A festival organizer called 911 at 2 a.m.

RCMP continue to investigate, while charges of robbery and assault with a weapon are being considered.

Four festival patrons suffered serious but non-life threatening injuries.

“Alcohol and, or, substance use is believed to have been a factor,” the release stated.

To report a typo, email:
publisher@similkameenspotlight.com.


andrea.demeer@similkameenspotlight.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Woman extricated from vehicle after driving into tree in Langford
Next story
Island View Nursery quarantined, 100,000 plants at risk of being destroyed after spores found on single plant

Just Posted

Island View Nursery quarantined, 100,000 plants at risk of being destroyed after spores found on single plant

Infected plant believed to have come from the U.S., through mainland supplier

Police uniforms banned from Victoria Pride Parade

Following in footsteps of Vancouver, police can participate – but without uniforms

Nanaimo Timbermen edge Jr. ‘A’ Shamrocks 10-9 Tuesday

Victoria wraps up regular season with weekend double-header against Port Coquitlam

Rickter Scale: Thanks for the memory muscle

The Rickter Scale is a weekly column

Saanich community leader calls on council to support EDPA replacement

Haji Charania issued the appeal on behalf of North Quadra Community Association

VIDEO: Toronto Raptors fans anxiously watch for #KawhiUpdate

Leonard helped the Raptors win their first NBA Championship in franchise history

POLL: Should there be more enforcement of helmet laws for cyclists?

You see them everywhere: cyclists riding across Greater Victoria’s streets and trails,… Continue reading

Greater Victoria wanted list for the week of July 2

Greater Victoria Crime Stoppers is seeking the public’s help in locating the… Continue reading

B.C. student’s work leads to change in road accident investigations

Lucas McDonnell-Hoffert’s study also won him awards at the national science fair

B.C. teacher suspended after pushing student, telling him he could get ‘aggressive’

Coquitlam teacher on call must complete a communication course

VIDEO: Endangered wolf spotted swimming ashore on northern Vancouver Island

Island wolf population estimated at under 150 in 2008: VI-Wilds

Controversial anti-abortion film ‘Unplanned’ to hit more than 24 Canadian theatres

More than 24 cinemas across the country are due to screen ‘Unplanned’ for a week starting July 12

‘Just in fun’: Alberta bar owner doesn’t regret stringing up Trudeau pinata

Rob Newell admits he wished he didn’t secure the rope around Trudeau’s neck

13 exotic cats, kittens living in ‘horrific’ conditions seized from breeder near Kamloops

BC SPCA says servals are wild animals that should not be in captivity

Most Read