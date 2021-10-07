The B.C. Centre for Disease Control continues to report COVID-19 cases on flights through Victoria. (THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jeff McIntosh)

4 more flights through Victoria report COVID-19 onboard

One flight from Montreal, one from Edmonton, two from Calgary impacted

Passengers who flew into the Victoria International Airport in the first week of October may have been exposed to COVID-19 while onboard.

The B.C. Centre for Disease Control has already added four flight exposures through YYJ in just the first few days of the month.

On Oct. 1, passengers in rows 22 to 28 on Air Canada flight 377 from Montreal may have been exposed to the virus. Two days later, on Oct. 3, those in rows seven to 13 on WestJet flight 335 from Edmonton were also at high risk.

The same day, two flights from Calgary were impacted. Passengers seated in rows 14 to 20 on WestJet flight 195 and those in rows 24 to 27 on Air Canada flight 8555 may have come in contact with the virus.

Passengers are asked to watch for COVID-19 symptoms, which include fever, chills, cough, shortness of breath, sore throat, runny nose, the loss of sense of smell or appetite, muscle aches, fatigue and headaches, diarrhea, and nausea or vomiting.

The four new flight exposures are the only ones reported in October so far. In September, Victoria saw 15, down from a record-breaking 28 in August.

READ ALSO: New mandatory COVID-19 vaccination requirements will not apply to BC Ferries

