4 new COVID-19 exposures emerge at Greater Victoria schools

Willows Elementary is one of four Greater Victoria schools with new COVID-19 exposures. (Black Press Media file photo)

COVID-19 continues to burden Greater Victoria schools, with four new exposures reported by Island Health.

Students and staff at South Park Elementary in James Bay may have been exposed to the virus on Oct. 4, while those at Oaklands Elementary in Victoria may have been affected Oct. 4 or 5. At Willows Elementary in Oak Bay, potential dates of exposure are Oct. 4 and 5, and at Keating Elementary in Central Saanich, the potential date of exposure is Oct. 1.

Exposures at View Royal Elementary, Braefoot Elementary, Pacific Christian School, Cordova Bay Elementary and Ecole Victor-Brodeur also continue to pose a possible risk to students and staff.

Exposures are when single cases of COVID-19 are confirmed and transmission may have occurred before the affected person self-isolated. Clusters, meanwhile, are when two or more cases of COVID-19 are confirmed within 14 days of each other, with evidence transmission occurred between the two.

Three Greater Victoria schools are dealing with active clusters as of Oct. 12, including George Jay Elementary, Cloverdale Traditional Elementary, and Ecole Porier.

Students and staff who are the most at risk of having been exposed to the virus will be contacted directly by Island Health and instructed to self-isolate. Everyone is asked to continue to monitor for symptoms and get tested if they appear.

READ ALSO: Masks now mandatory for all B.C. students

READ ALSO: COVID-19 vaccine registration open for kids aged 5-11, say B.C. health officials

Do you have a story tip? Email: vnc.editorial@blackpress.ca.

Follow us on Twitter and Instagram, and like us on Facebook.

CoronavirusGreater VictoriaSchools