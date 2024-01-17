4 people killed in a head-on highway collision southeast of Kamloops

A fifth person was airlfited to hospital in critical condition

Four people are dead and a fifth in hospital after a head-on crash on Highway 97 southeast of Kamloops, Tuesday.

Vernon RCMP say that shortly before 9 a.m., Jan. 16, police received multiple calls about a two-vehicle collision in the 3800 block of Highway 97 near Monte Lake.

Four people, including the drivers of both vehicles, were declared deceased at the scene. A fifth person was airlifted from the scene by B.C. Emergency Health Services in critical condition.

“This is a terrible tragedy and our most heartfelt condolences go out to the family and friends of the deceased,” said Const. Chris Terleski, media relations officer for the Vernon North Okanagan RCMP. “Our thoughts are also with the first responders and members of the public impacted by this event. No additional details will be released at this time as we are still confirming the identities of the deceased and in the process of notifying the next of kin.”

The cause of the collision has not been determined. Single alternating traffic is now open on the highway. Motorists may experience disruptions as police continue their investigation at the scene.

The collision closed Highway 97 in both directions, before resuming shortly before 1:30 p.m.

—with a file from CP

