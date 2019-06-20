Carbon Engineering, which operates a pilot plant in Squamish, is one of 40 companies asking the B.C. government to prioritize investments in the clean economy. (Stephen Hui, Pembina Institute)

40 B.C. businesses launch clean energy coalition to act on climate change

B.C. is one of the only provinces not fighting the federal carbon tax

Forty business leaders across B.C. are calling on Premier John Horgan to keep climate change a priority in the province.

In an open letter released Thursday, CEOs, directors and managers of some of the province’s largest companies urged Horgan to create further incentives for companies to lower their carbon footprint and help fund small business owners interested in reducing their carbon pollution.

“For all businesses, climate change is a risk to the bottom line,” the letter reads. “However, it’s also a once-in-a-generation opportunity for B.C. to create jobs, encourage innovation, build healthy and safe communities, and reduce waste.”

The letter coincides with the launch of the Business Coalition for a Clean Economy, which includes support from Hootsuite, Vancity and Bulkley Valley Brewery. The group is supported by the environmental think-tank Pembina Institute.

READ MORE: B.C. offers businesses and homeowners more money to save energy, cut emissions

The goal, according to the coalition, is to get more businesses on board and band together to promote and use clean energy.

“Climate change is both a challenge and an opportunity for B.C. Now more than ever, we need the B.C. government to demonstrate bold, sustained leadership by prioritizing investments in the clean future,” the letter concludes.

B.C. is one of the only provinces not fighting the federal carbon tax. Meanwhile, the government’s Clean BC climate plan, introduced last December, is slated to cut greenhouse gas emissions by 40 per cent by 2030, 60 per cent by 2040 and 80 per cent by 2050.

READ MORE: B.C. introduces law to require cars, trucks sold by 2040 be zero emission

By 2040, all new cars and trucks sold in B.C. will be zero emission and new buildings will be 80 per cent more efficient than now.

The Better Buildings program, announced in April, offers thousands of dollars in rebates and incentives to entice the switch to high-efficiency heating equipment and improve building envelopes, which include walls, windows, roofs and foundations.

To view the letter, and full list of participants, click here.

– With a file from The Canadian Press

@ashwadhwani
ashley.wadhwani@bpdigital.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Woman flees North Saanich RCMP in dinghy
Next story
Youth have privacy rights, doctor tells inquest into Oak Bay teen’s opioid death

Just Posted

51 cats and dogs surrendered to the Victoria Humane Society last week

Organization overwhelmed and looking for facility to house the pets saved from communities that cull

Youth have privacy rights, doctor tells inquest into Oak Bay teen’s opioid death

Elliot Eurchuk died of a drug overdose. He was found unresponsive in his bedroom in April 2018

Royal Roads installs new president at convocation

Rick Stiebel News Staff Royal Roads University continued its tradition of honouring… Continue reading

New exhibit at Batemen Centre highlights wildest landscapes in world

Into the Arctic runs from June 14 to Nov. 3

RCMP fine man $1,150 for camping, lighting campfire in Mill Hill Regional Park

Campfires prohibited at all regional parks except designated campgrounds

Victoria church displays memorial tapestry for those lost to opioid crisis

Christ Church Cathedral hosts talks on opioid crisis on June 26 and July 3

Greater Victoria wanted list for the week of June 18

Greater Victoria Crime Stoppers is seeking the public’s help in locating the… Continue reading

POLL: Do you support the government’s decision to approve the Trans Mountain pipeline expansion?

The federal government announced Tuesday its approval for the Trans Mountain pipeline… Continue reading

Woman sues Kelowna RCMP officer over ‘abhorrent’ interrogation in sex assault case

The woman involved in the 2012 interrogation is suing the officer and B.C.’s Minister of Justice

VIDEO: Rare white killer whale captured by drone near Campbell River

The transient orca has been named Tl’uk, a Coast Salish word that means ‘moon.’

B.C. oil tanker ban squeaks through final vote in Senate

Bill C-48 bars oil tankers from loading at ports on B.C’s north coast

B.C.-born Carey Price brings young fan to tears at NHL Awards banquet

Anderson Whitehead first met his hockey idol after his mother died of cancer

Nanaimo a prime market for new plane, Air Canada says

Vice-president previews Airbus A220, praises Nanaimo’s growth in passenger numbers

VIDEO: B.C. woman talks about the most common and dangerous disease you’ve never heard of

Nelson’s Emma Weiland lives with endometriosis

Most Read