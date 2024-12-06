40% of B.C. social assistance cheques not delivered amid strike: Ombudsperson

Ministry says some steps taken to distribute hard copy cheques amid Canada Post strike

B.C.'s ombudsperson is investigation the province's Social Development and Poverty Reduction Ministry after thousands of social assistance cheques haven't been delivered amid the Canada Post strike.

Ombudsperson Jay Chalke announced Friday (Dec. 6) that his office was investigating the ministry's distribution of cheques for income and disability assistance during the current Canada Post strike. The ombudsperson said the investigation started after he was advised by the ministry last week that thousands of cheques were not yet delivered.

While the Social Development and Poverty Reduction Ministry has taken "some steps to distribute hard copy cheques" during the strike, about 40% of November's cheques weren't distributed by the end of the month.

“The ministry’s clients are some of the province’s most vulnerable people and, given the upcoming holiday season, I am concerned that many people will be left without funds for food and shelter,” Chalke said.

“Despite the ministry’s efforts to encourage direct deposit, hard copy cheques need to be mailed every month, for example to recipients who do not have bank accounts and thus are not eligible for direct deposit.”

Chalke added that given the widely reported risk of a strike at Canada Post in the weeks ahead of the job action, the ministry "needed to have an effective plan for the distribution of these hard copy cheques to people in need."

He said the investigation will assess the adequacy of the Social Development and Poverty Reduction Ministry's plan. It will also assess the ministry's contingency planning before the strike was announced, as well as the steps taken during the strike to distribute hard copy cheques to the approximately 15 per cent of income and disability assistance recipients not on direct deposit.

The next social assistance payment date is Dec. 18.

"The end of December is when many ministry employees intend to be on vacation, which could present operational challenges," Chalke said. He added he is calling on the government to demonstrate it has a plan in place to achieve better and faster results for December's cheques in the event the strike continues.

Black Press Media has reached out to the Social Development and Poverty Reduction Ministry for comment.

More to come.