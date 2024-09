The Health Connect Registry launched in July 2023

About 4,000 British Columbians are being connected with family doctors each week throught the province's Health Connect Register – a 52-per-cent invrease from the same time last year.

Health Minister Adrian Dix said Tuesday (Sept. 17) that more than 248,000 people have been connected with a family doctor or nurse practitioner since the registry launched in July 2023. Dix was in Surrey as part of a housing announcement for health-care workers at the new Surrey hospital.

More to come.