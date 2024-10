Earthquakes Canada says it wasn't felt

A 4.1-magnitude earthquake struck off B.C.'s coast Monday morning.

The earthquake, which happened around 6:24 a.m. on Oct. 28, was between Haida Gwaii and northern Vancouver Island, Earthquakes Canada reported. It had a depth of 10 kilometres.

Earthquakes Canada says it was 228 kilometres west-southwest of Bella Bella, 376 kilometres southwest of Kitimat and 579 kilometres west-northwest of Vancouver.

The report adds that it wasn't felt.