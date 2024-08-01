43 German shepherds seized by B.C. SPCA from property near Prince George

Outdoor kennels soaked with urine, piles of feces

B.C. SPCA animal protection officers have seized 43 German shepherds from an "irresponsible breeder," who was housing them on a property southeast of Prince George.

Thirty-one adult German shepherds and 12 puppies were recently seized, according to a BC SPCA release Thursday (Aug. 1).

B.C. SPCA's chief of protection and outreach services Marcie Moriarty said the conditions the dogs were living in were horrible. She said the plywood floors in their outdoor kennels were soaked with urine and there were piles of feces. Water was visible in each kennel, but there were no signs of food.

"The stench was overwhelming."

She said the dogs were exhibiting signs of distress, from circling and weaving inside their kennels to bashing their muzzles into the walls.

“When our animal protection officers entered their kennels, the dogs were so paralyzed with fear that some just cowered in the back corner, staring into the wall. It was heartbreaking.”

It was when animal protection officers began to lift the dogs into crates that they noticed how underweight the animals were.

“Their body condition scores range from a three to as low as a one out of nine,” she said. “An ideal score would be five.”

The puppies range in age from one week to nine months old, with the youngest found with their mother in a dark basement in the house in a plastic pool with only paper towels for bedding. Another mother and her puppies were in a confined space, "with ammonia levels so high it was physically uncomfortable for the animal protection officers."

The B.C. SPCA said the dogs are currently being assessed at the North Cariboo animal centre. Most of the older dogs are suffering from stiff, arthritic joints, damaged teeth and some have painful stomach issues or visible wounds.