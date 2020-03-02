Acting Victoria Mayor Jeremy Loveday (left), horticulturalist Valerie Murray; Laura Dohan, online marketing specialist with the Butchart Gardens; Paul Nursey, CEO of Destination Greater Victoria; Thandi Williams, director of operations and deputy private secretary to the Lieutenant Governor; Catherine Holt, CEO of the Victoria Chamber of Commerce and Patty Grant, president of Friends of Government House Volunteers are excited about the launch of the 2020 Flower Count. (Nicole Crescenzi/News Staff)

45th annual Flower Count is back in Greater Victoria

The contest runs from March 4-11

Flower enthusiasts best start tallying: the 45th annual Flower Count is back.

The Greater Victoria tradition welcomes communities to count their blooms this week as part of a friendly competition to discover the “bloomingest” community in the region.

Last year the City of Victoria won with a striking 44 billion blooms, dethroning the longtime champion of Colwood.

“It is about the community coming together, as well as tradition in Greater Victoria. We certainly aren’t shy about sharing our climactic advantage with our friends around Canada,” said Paul Nursey, CEO of Destination Greater Victoria. “It gives us a chance to, shall we say, poke them a little bit, expressing how much we enjoy living here and perhaps not living there.”

ALSO READ: Greater Victoria has almost six times as many blossoms as there are people in the world

From March 4 to 11 communities are asked to tally flowers in their neighbourhoods and submit the counts online. To make things a bit easier, a small tree full of blossoms equals 250,000 blossoms, a mid-sized heather bush as 1,000 blossoms and trees fully in bloom count for 750,000 blossoms.

School kids are also encouraged to get involved, with Grade 4 and 5 students asked to submit entries for a chance for the winning class to get a trip by L.A. Limousines to the Butchart Gardens. Last year’s winner was Cordova Bay Elementary with a count of 13 billion blooms.

ALSO READ: Greater Victoria Flower Count launches in Hatley Garden

“Flowers are iconic to the City of Victoria and to our region,” said acting Victoria Mayor Jeremy Loveday. “I think the Victoria flower count is a fun way to celebrate that.”

This year people can also participate on Instagram by tagging garden and floral posts with #FlowerCount to get a chance to win admission for two to the Butchart Gardens, as well as an assortment of flower seeds and afternoon tea for two.

The contest runs from 8 a.m. on March 4 to March 11 at 5 p.m. Submissions can be made online at flowercount.com.

nicole.crescenzi@vicnews.com

Flower Count

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
B.C. airline passenger lies about COVID-19 diagnosis in attempt to get flight changed
Next story
UPDATE: First Nation dispute closes part of school parking lot in Sooke

Just Posted

45th annual Flower Count is back in Greater Victoria

The contest runs from March 4-11

Driver ticketed $109 after truck spotted in downtown Victoria plastered with TV-sized advertisements

The MVA has restrictions on illuminated signs to minimize distracted driving

Sidney concerned proposed funding cuts to Sidney-Anacortes Ferry could hit tourism

Washington State soon to finalize its budget for ferry service

Thieves break into Oak Bay church, steal projector

Police seek items stolen from St. Philip Church

Victoria substitute teacher sentenced to eight years for sexual abuse of young boys

Harry Sadd, 73, abused some victims hundreds of times

VIDEO: Wet’suwet’en chiefs, ministers reach proposed agreement in B.C. pipeline dispute

Chief Woos, one of the Wet’suwet’en hereditary leaders, says the proposal represents an important milestone

U.S. death toll climbs to 6 as viral crisis eases in China

The disease also spread to ever more countries and world capitals

Surrey landlord must pay Indigenous former tenant $23,300 for not letting her smudge

So ordered the British Columbia Human Rights Tribunal

Gas pipeline proceeds along with Wet’suwet’en talks, B.C. minister says

‘Give us time,’ Scott Fraser says to those protesting Coastal GasLink

Earthquake with 4.4 magnitude hits off Vancouver Island north coast

Monday morning earthquake was the third with magnitude higher than 4.0 to hit B.C. coast this year

‘Very concerning’: Travellers from Iran asked to self-isolate as COVID-19 cases increase

Nearly 3,000 people have been tested for the novel coronavirus

B.C. airline passenger lies about COVID-19 diagnosis in attempt to get flight changed

Swoop officials say person admitted to having falsely claimed to have coronavirus

Work to resume on northern B.C. pipeline as B.C., feds and Wet’suwet’en reach tentative deal

Wet’suwet’en hereditary chiefs are in opposition to the 670-kilometre natural gas pipeline

Alberta energy company takes full responsibility for explicit Greta sticker

X-Site Energy says it regrets pain caused by decal, adds organizational changes have been made

Most Read