A body was discovered on Taylor Beach in Metchosin early Monday morning. West Shore RCMP and the B.C. Coroners Service are investigating but no foul play is suspected at this time. (Kendra Wong/News Gazette staff)

47-year-old man found dead at Taylor Beach in Metchosin

Man found in parking lot, no foul play suspected

Police have released a few more details about the body discovered in Metchosin Monday morning.

The West Shore RCMP and B.C. Coroners Service were called to Taylor Beach at around 8:30 a.m. after an unresponsive man was discovered in the parking lot.

The 47-year-old man was deceased when officers arrived at the scene. No foul play is suspected at this time.

The man was in the driver’s seat of a car. The make and model of the vehicle were not released.

His identity has also not been officially released.

The case has been turned over to the B.C. Coroner Service for further investigation.

