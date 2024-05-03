4.8-magnitude earthquake recorded west of Vancouver Island

A 4.8-magnitude earthquake was recorded west of Vancouver Island on Thursday (May 2).

Earthquakes Canada said it was recorded just after 8 p.m. at a depth of 10 kilometres. It was recorded 206 kilometres southwest of Port Alice and 400 kilometres west of Victoria.

The report adds the earthquake wasn’t felt, but two people reported feeling “weak”shaking.

There were no reports of damage.

Two other 4.8-magnitude earthquakes have recently been recorded off northern Vancouver Island.

Both on April 17, the first was reported around 2:45 p.m. about 191 kilometres west of Port Alice, while the second was recorded just after 11 p.m. and about 200 kilometres west of Port Alice on April 17.

