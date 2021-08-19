RCMP officers wait for protesters in tripods, sleeping dragons and coffins to voluntarily remove themselves earlier this summer in a remote part of southwest Vancouver Island. (Zoe Ducklow/News Staff file)

RCMP officers wait for protesters in tripods, sleeping dragons and coffins to voluntarily remove themselves earlier this summer in a remote part of southwest Vancouver Island. (Zoe Ducklow/News Staff file)

49 arrested in latest sweep of ongoing old growth logging protests at Fairy Creek

Since enforcement of the court injunction began in May, 690 people have been charged

RCMP arrested another 49 people as officers continued to enforce a BC Supreme Court injunction order in the Fairy Creek Watershed area on Wednesday.

Police say protesters continued to use locking or tripod-like devices and deep trenches to block access to the area. In a release, the Mounties say officers were also met with a large group of demonstrators who refused to leave the area, resulting in their arrests.

Of the 49 people charged, 45 face counts of contempt of court, three for obstruction, and one for assaulting a police officer.

RCMP say since enforcement of the court injunction began in May, 690 people have been charged, at least 56 of whom were previously arrested for a combined total of 133 times.

In June, the B.C. government approved the request of three Vancouver Island First Nations and deferred logging of about 2,000 hectares of old-growth forest in the Fairy Creek and central Walbran areas for two years, but the protests are continuing.

The Rainforest Flying Squad say very little of the best old-growth forest remains in B.C., and the deferrals fall short of protecting what’s left.

—The Canadian Press

RELATED: Behind the line at Fairy Creek: Inside B.C.’s old growth forest battleground

Fairy Creek watershed

Previous story
High housing costs a factor in Sidney/North Saanich RCMP staffing shortage
Next story
Elections Canada working to ensure wildfire evacuees can vote; no vaccines required for poll workers

Just Posted

Staff Sgt. Wayne Conley (right, here seen in 2020) says a never-seen-before confluence of retirements, promotions and injuries have caused staffing challenges at the Sidney/North Saanich RCMP detachment. One of the retirees includes the previous community policing officer, Const. Paul Mittelsteadt (left). (Black Press Media file photo)
High housing costs a factor in Sidney/North Saanich RCMP staffing shortage

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau speaks during a childcare funding announcement in Montreal, Thursday, August 5, 2021. (THE CANADIAN PRESS/Graham Hughes)
Justin Trudeau to make campaign stop in Saanich

An aerial view over downtown Victoria and the Inner Harbour. In July 2021, the average monthly cost of a one-bedroom rental in Greater Victoria was $1,756, according to Rentals.ca. (Black Press Media file photo)
Average Greater Victoria one-bedroom rental price leaps to $1,700

John Horwood at the Canadian National Championship in Calgary during the August long weekend. He won gold in jump and slalom, and silver in tricks and named overall national champion, just edging his brother out. (Johnny Hayward photo)
Oak Bay twins test warm waters of Florida for world water ski competition