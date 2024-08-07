49 people died on B.C. roads in July: BC Coroners Service

Another 2 people killed in a crash in Chilliwack on Aug. 6

At least 49 people died on B.C. roads in July – by far the highest number of driving fatalities in a month all year.

In total, there were 180 traffic fatalities since the beginning of the year. BC Coroner Service says data is still being collected for the final two days of July.

There were 21 deaths in January, 23 in February, 24 in March, 15 in April, 20 in May and 28 in June.

Between July 1 and 29, there were 49 deaths from traffic fatalities, BC Coroners Service said. Eighteen of those deaths were in a six-day stretch.

A BC Highway Patrol officer told Black Press Media that while the investigations were still in the early stages for the July crashes, they would most likely fall into the top-three primary causes for collisions: speed, impaired driving and distracted driving.

Insp. Chad Badry said it felt like there had been a higher number of fatal crashes in those six days than police would usually respond to.

"Any fatal collision is too many, but yeah, it does seem like there's a higher number than we typically see at this time."

BC Coroners Service hasn't yet released preliminary August data, but there have been at least two so far.

Two people were killed in a six-vehicle crash on Highway 1 in Chilliwack on Tuesday (Aug. 6). A child and woman were killed, while a second child from the same vehicle was transported to hospital with serious injuries.

Police have said an obstruction in the roadway likely led to the fatal crash in Chilliwack.

– With files from Jessica Peters