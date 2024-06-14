4th grizzly hit, killed along Trans-Canada Highway in B.C. park

The bear was previously unknown to Parks Canada

A fourth grizzly bear is dead after it was hit and killed along the Trans-Canada Highway, days after three other bears were killed.

Parks Canada confirmed Friday (June 14) that around midnight on Sunday it received a report of grizzly bear that had been struck and killed along an unfenced section of the Trans-Canada Highway near Field, B.C. in. Yoho National Park.

A wildlife management team responded and confirmed an older male grizzly bear was dead.

There isn't additional information on the bear as it was previously unknown to Parks Canada.

This is the fourth grizzly bear death in Yoho National Park this year.

On June 6, three bears were killed in two separate incidents. Bear 178's two cubs were hit and killed around 5:15 a.m. Bear 178, also known as Nakoda, was hit in a separate incident and injured. Parks Canada confirmed her death on June 8 after investigating a mortality signal from her GPS collar.

Parks Canada says it takes the protection of wildlife very seriously and team members work hard to reduce human-caused wildlife mortality.

"Visitors are asked to respect posted speed limits and no-stopping zones at all times, as well as stay alert and prepared to encounter wildlife at any time, even when driving along fenced sections of the highway. By reducing speeds, driving alertly, and giving wildlife space and respect, you can help reduce wildlife mortality."