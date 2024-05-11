4th man charged in killing of Surrey’s Hardeep Singh Nijjar: Police

Amandeep Singh, 22, faces 1st-degree murder and conspiracy to commit murder charges

A fourth person has been charged in connection to the killing of Hardeep Singh Nijjar in June 2023, homicide investigators say.

Amandeep Singh, 22, was arrested by the Integrated Homicide Investigation Team (IHIT) on May 11, 2024. Singh was already in police custody at the time for unrelated firearm charges out of Peel Regional Police.

“IHIT pursued the evidence and gained sufficient information for the BC Prosecution Service to charge Amandeep Singh with first degree murder and conspiracy to commit murder,” reads an IHIT release Saturday (May 11).

Singh is an Indian national who has lived in Brampton, Surrey and Abbotsford.

Nijjar was shot to death on June 18, 2023 in the parking lot of Guru Nanak Sikh Gurdwara in Surrey’s Newton neighbourhood just before 8:30 p.m. The 45-year-old, who was the temple president at the time, was found in his truck suffering from gunshot wounds. Nijjar succumbed to his injuries at the scene.

Police announced at a press conference May 3, 2023 that three suspects from Edmonton had been arrested and charged in the killing of Nijjar in Surrey in June 2023.

Karan Brar, 22; Kamalpreet Singh, 22; and Karanpreet Singh, 28, have all been charged with first-degree murder and conspiracy to commit murder in relation to the homicide.

“This arrest shows the nature of our ongoing investigation to hold responsible those that played a role in the homicide of Hardeep Singh Nijjar,” said Supt. Mandeep Mooker of IHIT.

Demonstrators gathered outside of Surrey Provincial Court Tuesday (May 7) while Karan Brar, Karanpreet Singh and Kamalpreet Singh appeared in court for the first time. All three charged suspects appeared virtually in orange jumpsuits.

Community members outside came with flags and signs, with some reciting religious chants quietly under their breaths as they waited to hear about the next steps in the judicial hearing.

IHIT has released Singh’s photo in the hopes of advancing the investigation.

Police ask anyone with information on the four men or their associated Toyota Corolla to contact IHIT at 1-877-551-IHIT (4448) or by email at ihitinfo@rcmp-grc.gc.ca.

-With files from Sobia Moman