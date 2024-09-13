5 ATV clubs driving force behind 1st jamboree, AGM on Vancouver Island

AGM and Jamboree combine family friendly fun, with mud, speed, and trails from Sept. 19 to 23 at Laketown Ranch

The Cowichan ATV Club which currently has 256 members will be one of the five ATV clubs on the island coming together to host ATVBC's annual AGM and Jamboree at Laketown Ranch from Sept. 19 to 23.

For the first time in Quad Riders Association of BC (ATVBC) history five Vancouver Island all terrain vehicle clubs are uniting to host the Annual General Meeting during their Jamboree at Youbou's Laketown Ranch from Sept. 19 to 23.

The host clubs include the Alberni Valley Hillclimbers, Comox Valley ATV Club, Cowichan ATV Club, Mid-Island ATV Club and Sooke ATV Club.

"We are very excited to bring this event to the island to share what ATVBC is all about, promote our programs, our clubs and our passion for the sport of ATVing. It is also a great opportunity to work with our partners at Mosaic to showcase our land access agreements and how we work together," said ATVBC Executive Director Kristin Parsons. "ATVBC hosts our AGM/Jamboree every year and each year it is hosted by a different club around the province. This is the first time we have had this event on the island and hosted by all five island clubs together. It was inspired by the work the clubs are doing with Mosaic and the growth in the island clubs now representing over 20 per cent of the ATVBC membership."

“Laketown Ranch is looking forward to hosting this group of dedicated and responsible riders and is proud to support the work of ATVBC to promote safe and responsible riding practices with a focus on environmental sustainability,” said Laketown Ranch owner Greg Adams.

This five-day family friendly event is open to all ages, riding abilities and non-members, and will showcase the riding experiences on the Island with support from Mosaic Forest Management with whom the clubs have had private land access agreements for the last two years. The five island clubs are key partners in the coordination of the Mosaic land access and they play a pivotal role in ensuring all riders are properly vetted and prepared for riding on Mosaic lands. For more information on recreational access to Mosaic's private forest lands and ATV access agreements, visit Access Agreements — Mosaic Forest Management at mosaicforests.com.

“This event will attract clubs and riders from around the province, bringing together like-minded outdoor recreation enthusiasts to experience the Island, talk about similar concerns they have in trail and land access, while creating amazing memories," said ATVBC President Chris D’Silva.

ATVBC, which was first established in 2001, is a membership driven organization that represents more than 5,000 riders, belonging to more than 45 local clubs in the province. ATVBC advocates for shared trails through responsible use, collaboration with other user groups and volunteer contribution around B.C. ATVBC works to represent and bring the voice of their members to all three levels of government to fulfill its mandate, while the clubs invest in their communities by taking on partnership agreements with the province to maintain and enhance trail systems.

Both ATVBC staff and board members will host their AGM during the Jamboree on Sept. 21 at 4:30 p.m., which will be followed by a social serving up free pizza, beer and wine to its members. In addition to the AGM and the daily enjoyment of mud, speed, and adrenaline participants can sign up for onsite camping, daily meals, and nightly entertainment, along with safety training and skills building workshops, and even displays from their corporate partners and sponsors including VIXENS off-road, Milwaukee Tools, Acera Insurance, Backroad Maps, Treadlightly and more. The ATVBC board of directors will be hosting a special meet and greet with club directors and the newly elected ATVBC board on the morning of Sunday, Sept. 22.

"We offer a one-day ATV/UTV operator safety training course provided by a CSC certified instructor," said Parsons. "This certificate course is the leading operator safety training recognized by employers, industry and insurance companies. It’s a great option for youth, new riders and those who work with ATV/UTV in their jobs."

New and veteran ATV adventurers can book online for their registration, camping, meals and event t-shirts and jerseys. Online registration is open until Sept. 5. The fee is $10 per adult (16 and older) or $5 for children under 15. For more information, or to sign up visit www.atvbc.ca/events.

"At ATVBC we advocate for the sport of ATVing in B.C. and our members are a big part of what we do. This jamboree allows us to come together to enjoy our beloved sport in a fun atmosphere, talk about our struggles or concerns, share successes and build relationships," said Parsons. "We hope that each one of our participants will learn more about what we do and how they can contribute....We hope this will foster new relationships among our members and clubs and encourage further growth of our sport across B.C. This event promises to provide a fantastic week of riding. It will be an opportunity to meet fellow riders, win some great prizes through the daily 50/50 draws, silent auction, as well as door prizes provided by many Island business sponsors. You won’t want to miss it.”