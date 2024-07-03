 Skip to content
5 earthquakes reported off Vancouver Island: USGS

However, Earthquakes Canada is only reporting 2
Lauren Collins
Earthquakes Canada is reporting a 3.9-magnitude earthquake about 252 kilometres southwest of Tofino on July 3, 2024.(Earthquakes Canada)

The United States Geological Survey is reporting five earthquakes, in quick succession, off Vancouver Island Wednesday (July 3).

The first was a 4.4-magnitude earthquake at 12:59 p.m., about 214 kilometres southwest of Tofino.

The second, a 4.7 magnitude, was at 1:18 p.m. and further west off the Island. The next one was three minutes later at a 4.5-magnitude and 218 kilometres southwest of Tofino.

A fourth, at 1:23 p.m., was 208 kilometres southwest of Tofino and a 4.3-magnitude. 

The fifth, a 4.0-magnitude earthquake, was 216 kilometres southwest of Tofino and 2:14 p.m.

The U.S. Geological Survey says all five earthquakes were at a depth of 10 kilometres. 

Earthquakes Canada, however, is only reporting the two earthquakes: The first at 12:59 p.m. as a 3.9-magnitude earthquake and another, a 4.1-magnitude earthquake, at 1:12 p.m. It says the first earthquake wasn't felt. 

