5 earthquakes reported off Vancouver Island: USGS

However, Earthquakes Canada is only reporting 2

The United States Geological Survey is reporting five earthquakes, in quick succession, off Vancouver Island Wednesday (July 3).

The first was a 4.4-magnitude earthquake at 12:59 p.m., about 214 kilometres southwest of Tofino.

The second, a 4.7 magnitude, was at 1:18 p.m. and further west off the Island. The next one was three minutes later at a 4.5-magnitude and 218 kilometres southwest of Tofino.

A fourth, at 1:23 p.m., was 208 kilometres southwest of Tofino and a 4.3-magnitude.

The fifth, a 4.0-magnitude earthquake, was 216 kilometres southwest of Tofino and 2:14 p.m.

The U.S. Geological Survey says all five earthquakes were at a depth of 10 kilometres.

Earthquakes Canada, however, is only reporting the two earthquakes: The first at 12:59 p.m. as a 3.9-magnitude earthquake and another, a 4.1-magnitude earthquake, at 1:12 p.m. It says the first earthquake wasn't felt.