 Skip to content
  1. Home
  2. News

5 homes unsafe following Vancouver fires, crane collapse: Fire department

The fire department says in a statement that 81 people registered for assistance
The Canadian Press
web1_20240808190828-66b55534b6fd1fa70d03e36ajpeg
A crane that collapsed during a fire at an apartment building under construction on Tuesday lies across the road, as firefighters direct water on the remains of the structure in Vancouver, on August 7. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck

Vancouver Fire Rescue Services say five homes are unsafe to occupy after a massive fire and crane collapse in the city’s Dunbar neighbourhood.

The fire department says in a statement that 81 people registered for assistance after being evacuated Tuesday but most can go home following the blaze at a multi-storey apartment building under construction that led to nine more fires at nearby homes.

The department says power has been restored to the area and city sanitation teams are cleaning up debris left by the fire.

Officials say the debris is not considered a significant health concern for most people, but those who want to clean up on their own should ensure they have proper safety equipment.

The department says efforts to remove the crane, involving the property owner, contractors, the city and the provincial workers’ safety agency, are expected to begin in the coming days.

Roads in the area remain closed.

The Canadian Press

Breaking News You Need To Know

Sign up for a free account today and start receiving our exclusive newsletters.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up