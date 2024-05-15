5 Interior B.C. highways could see snow ahead of long weekend

2-5 cm of snow is expected on the Coquihalla, Rogers Pass and elsewhere

Ahead of the Victoria Day weekend, five B.C. highways could have a fresh layer of snow.

On Wednesday, May 15, Environment Canada put out a special weather statement for five highways - Coquihalla from Hope to Merritt, Coquihalla from Merritt to Kamloops, Highway 3 from Hope to Princeton, Okanagan Connector, and Trans-Canada Highway from Rogers Pass to Eagle Pass - stating they could experience 2-5 cm of snow starting Thursday night.

“An upper low will bring a cool airmass to higher elevations of the B.C. Interior late Thursday into this long weekend,” said Environment Canada. “Colder air along with precipitation means the mountain passes can expect a dusting of snow overnight Thursday and possibly overnight Friday.”

Snow is expected above 1,000 metres at Begbie Summit, 1,100 metres for the Coquihalla and Connector, 1,300 metres for Rogers Pass, and 1,400 metres for Kootenay Pass.

Some routes could be impacted and travellers should be prepared for rapidly changing conditions.

