$5 million building climate resiliency for Okanagan and Kootenay fruit growers

The projects include wind machines, heaters, netting and a freeze chamber to test bud hardiness

Funding from the provincial government is supporting 67 projects in the Okanagan Kootenay regions to make fruit growers orchards more resilient in the face of harsher climate conditions.

The funding comes from the $5-million Tree Fruit Climate Resiliency program announced in January of 2025. The goal of the program is to support projects that will protect B.C. tree-fruit growers harvests from extreme weather.

"Earlier this spring, I visited the Okanagan to meet with growers. Many of them spoke about the challenge of a changing climate that has impacted their livelihoods and affected local food security," said Lana Popham, Minister of Agriculture and Food. "Extreme weather events are a major concern, and this investment will help farmers install much-needed equipment to protect their orchards and the delicious, quality fruit British Columbians rely on and enjoy."

The projects are mostly located in the Okanagan and include 52 wind machines, 10 energy-efficient heaters, two hail netting, one shade/heat protection netting, one evaporative-cooling system and one innovative project for a freeze chamber to test bud hardiness.

The Tree Fruit Climate Resiliency program was developed with input from the B.C. Fruit Growers' Association and the B.C. Cherry Association as part of government's efforts to help tree-fruit growers following multiple years of environmental hardship.

"Working together with the B.C. Fruit Growers' Association and the B.C. Cherry Association has been crucial in developing a robust response to support our province's dedicated tree-fruit growers. They have faced numerous challenges over the past few years," said Harwinder Sandhu, parliamentary secretary for agriculture and MLA for Vernon-Lumby. "I know from my visits to orchards and meetings with growers how much these projects can help, and I am excited to see growers using this technology to protect their crops and increase production of the renowned Okanagan fruit that B.C. takes pride in."

Most of the projects are being undertaken by cherry growers, who were among the worst hit by the 2024 cold snap that devastated tree-fruits across the province.

Apple, pear and other stone-fruit growers make up the remaining projects.

The program saw submissions go beyond the funding's capacity within just 20 hours of opening up for applications according to Deep Brar, vice-president of the B.C. Fruit Growers' Association and a tree-fruit grower himself.

"We sincerely appreciate the efforts in supporting the tree-fruit industry, and as we move forward, we hope for even more support to continue addressing the challenges we face and to ensure the sustainability and growth of our sector," said Brar.

These projects will protect nearly 360 hectares (887 acres) of orchards in B.C., helping mitigate extreme weather effects on the tree-fruit sector.

The projects will be complete by March 2027.