5 more fast chargers coming for EV drivers in Greater Victoria

Greater Victoria EV drivers will get a charge out of five new fast charging stations this summer.

Two new BC Hydro stations are already open, one in Sidney, at 2330 Bevan Ave. and two in Victoria at 1420 Store St. Canadian Tire plans to open two new chargers this summer at its North Saanich location, 10200 McDonald Park Rd.

Fast chargers allow EV drivers to get approximately 250 kilometres worth of charge per hour. The latest installations are a partnership between Natural Resources Canada, the Ministry of Energy, Mines and Low Carbon Innovation, BC Hydro and Canadian Tire.

“People in British Columbia are switching to clean electric vehicles in record numbers to reduce climate-harming pollution, save on fuel and maintenance costs and enjoy a cleaner, better technology,” said George Heyman, minister of Environment and Climate Change Strategy. At the end of 2020, B.C. had more than than 2,500 public charging stations including more than 480 fast-charging stations.

“Expanding the fast-charging network is an important step in helping British Columbians make the switch to driving an electric vehicle. Electric vehicles are a great option in B.C. because 96 per cent of the electricity we generate is from clean or renewable resources, helping British Columbians reduce their greenhouse gas emissions,” said Chris O’Riley, president and chief executive officer, BC Hydro.

BC Hydro also plans to add a fast-charger in Duncan this summer, at 2680 James St.

