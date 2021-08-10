5 more fast chargers coming for EV drivers in Greater Victoria

Greater Victoria EV drivers will get a charge out of five new fast charging stations this summer.
Two new BC Hydro stations are already open, one in Sidney, at 2330 Bevan Ave. and two in Victoria at 1420 Store St. Canadian Tire plans to open two new chargers this summer at its North Saanich location, 10200 McDonald Park Rd.
Fast chargers allow EV drivers to get approximately 250 kilometres worth of charge per hour. The latest installations are a partnership between Natural Resources Canada, the Ministry of Energy, Mines and Low Carbon Innovation, BC Hydro and Canadian Tire.
“People in British Columbia are switching to clean electric vehicles in record numbers to reduce climate-harming pollution, save on fuel and maintenance costs and enjoy a cleaner, better technology,” said George Heyman, minister of Environment and Climate Change Strategy. At the end of 2020, B.C. had more than than 2,500 public charging stations including more than 480 fast-charging stations.
Do you have a story tip? Email: vnc.editorial@blackpress.ca.
Follow us on Twitter and Instagram, and like us on Facebook.