According to the Nanaimo RCMP, poppy donation boxes were stolen from multiple businesses located in the Woodgrove Centre area this week. NEWS BULLETIN photo

5 poppy donation boxes stolen in B.C. city, RCMP investigating

‘It’s not the money, it’s what it represents,’ said Const. Gary O’Brien, Nanaimo RCMP media spokesperson.

Poppy boxes have been stolen from numerous businesses in Nanaimo.

Const. Gary O’Brien, Nanaimo RCMP media spokesperson said the thefts occurred over the past week at Tim Hortons, McDonald’s, Delicado’s and Pomme Natural Market, among other businesses in the area.

“We are going to look at this further; this is not acceptable…” he said. “It’s not the money, it’s what it represents.”

O’Brien said police don’t have a suspect or witnesses and are asking anyone with information come forward. He said police are just beginning to work on the file and believe there is video footage available.

“Tim Hortons … should have video surveillance, McDonald’s should have video surveillance,” he said.

Police believe the crimes were likely committed by the same person or group of people.

O’Brien said businesses with poppy boxes need to be vigilant and are responsible for ensuring they’re not stolen.

“The onus is really on the businesses. If they are going to provide [poppy boxes] they have got to do something,” he said. “They have to ensure that they are locked down, it’s secure, it’s in a public spot, that they keep their eyes on it.”

Poppy donation boxes should be emptied on a routine basis, according to O’Brien.

Anyone with information about poppy donation can thefts is asked to contact Crime Stoppers.






nicholas.pescod@nanaimobulletin.com 
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter and Instagram

 

Previous story
Alberta still pushing for Keystone XL pipeline after U.S. stoppage

Just Posted

Metchosin veteran remembers forgotten soldiers

More than 1,500 Canadians served in the Spanish Cvil War

Oak Bay family builds board game to balance nature

From concept to real world benefits, game encourages conservation

Archivist places certificates on graves of Oak Bay soldiers who died in the First World War

Caroline Duncan recently travelled to Europe carrying certificates signed by Oak Bay’s mayor

Central Saanich veteran finds calling as a service dog trainer

Service dog helped Tyson King deal with post-traumatic stress disorder

Fernwood daycare selected for $10 per day childcare pilot project

53 daycares were selected out of 300 applicants across the province

Meet the B.C. veteran who helped fight to recognize Remembrance Day

Second World War veteran Gerald Gaudet, 96, is one of the eldest of Whalley Legion’s roughly 700 members

Remembrance Day ceremonies taking place across Greater Victoria

Most ceremonies start at 10:50 on Sunday, Nov. 11

Greater Victoria holiday craft fair roundup for Nov. 9 to 11

Check off all of the items on your shopping list at these great events

Vancouver Island remembers

Important stories shared as Islanders salute those who made the greatest sacrifice

5 poppy donation boxes stolen in B.C. city, RCMP investigating

‘It’s not the money, it’s what it represents,’ said Const. Gary O’Brien, Nanaimo RCMP media spokesperson.

Alberta still pushing for Keystone XL pipeline after U.S. stoppage

Another Alberta-backed pipeline in limbo following a court decision

B.C. forest ministry cutting back on use of herbicide glyphosate

Faster-growing seedlings, need for aspen to provide moose winter feed

Shooting in Surrey reveals tension over city’s plan to replace RCMP

Mounties say a 22-year-old man died in what is believed to be a targeted shooting with gang-conflict ties

Trudeau visits Vimy ahead of world leaders gathering for Paris peace forum

Some 66,000 Canadian soldiers died during the First World War, between 1914 and 1918, and a further 172,000 were wounded

Most Read