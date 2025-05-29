 Skip to content
  1. Home
  2. News

5 sentenced after investigation into gang-linked drug-trafficking in B.C.

All 5 pleaded guilty to the charges first announced in 2022
Black Press Media Staff
Black Press Media Staff
13265418_web1_180823-SUL-CFSEU
(Black Press file photo)

Five people who pleaded guilty in an investigation into a gang-linked drug-trafficking have now been sentenced.

B.C.'s gang police, the Combined Forces Special Enforcement Unit, said the investigation began in July 2020 into Wolfpack-linked drug trafficking activity in Vancouver's Downtown Eastside, according to news release Thursday (May 29). 

Between October 2020 and May 2021, multiple suspects were identified and various locations in Vancouver were searched. On Nov. 23, 2022, the Public Prosecution Service of Canad approved 11 criminal charges against five people, who all later pleaded guilty and have since received prison sentences. 

Vinod Kanna Aruldevarajan, 28, is sentenced to 4.5 years. for trafficking a controlled substance. 

Howjeen Saed, 29, is sentenced 10 years for conspiracy to trafficking in a controlled substance and trafficking a controlled substance. 

Roger Bardales Medina, 32, is sentenced to five years for trafficking a controlled substance. 

Hemen Hewa Saed, 32, is sentenced to nine years for conspiracy to trafficking ina controlled substance and trafficking a controlled substance. 

Diego Saed, 26, is sentenced to 6.5 years for conspiracy to trafficking in a controlled substance and trafficking a controlled substance. 

Breaking News You Need To Know

Sign up for a free account today and start receiving our exclusive newsletters.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Black Press Media Staff

About the Author: Black Press Media Staff

Read more

More News

Man who previously tried to argue 'sexsomnia' sentenced in Nanaimo court
Man who previously tried to argue 'sexsomnia' sentenced in Nanaimo court
Driver charged after unhoused woman struck while sleeping outside on Vancouver Island
Driver charged after unhoused woman struck while sleeping outside on Vancouver Island
Cries of Kelowna's paediatric care crisis heard in B.C. Legislature
Cries of Kelowna's paediatric care crisis heard in B.C. Legislature