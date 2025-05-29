5 sentenced after investigation into gang-linked drug-trafficking in B.C.

All 5 pleaded guilty to the charges first announced in 2022

Five people who pleaded guilty in an investigation into a gang-linked drug-trafficking have now been sentenced.

B.C.'s gang police, the Combined Forces Special Enforcement Unit, said the investigation began in July 2020 into Wolfpack-linked drug trafficking activity in Vancouver's Downtown Eastside, according to news release Thursday (May 29).

Between October 2020 and May 2021, multiple suspects were identified and various locations in Vancouver were searched. On Nov. 23, 2022, the Public Prosecution Service of Canad approved 11 criminal charges against five people, who all later pleaded guilty and have since received prison sentences.

Vinod Kanna Aruldevarajan, 28, is sentenced to 4.5 years. for trafficking a controlled substance.

Howjeen Saed, 29, is sentenced 10 years for conspiracy to trafficking in a controlled substance and trafficking a controlled substance.

Roger Bardales Medina, 32, is sentenced to five years for trafficking a controlled substance.

Hemen Hewa Saed, 32, is sentenced to nine years for conspiracy to trafficking ina controlled substance and trafficking a controlled substance.

Diego Saed, 26, is sentenced to 6.5 years for conspiracy to trafficking in a controlled substance and trafficking a controlled substance.