5 wildfires start in Lillooet Fire Zone; 4 between Cache Creek and Lytton

BC Wildfire Service says the fires are lightning caused

BC Wildfire Service says five new lightning-caused wildfires have sparked in the Lillooet Fire Zone, with four of them between Cache Creek and Lytton.

In a post to X (formerly Twitter) Saturday, the service says the wildfires started late Friday (July 12) and overnight.

"As the day goes on and temperatures and wind speeds increase, more wildfires may be detected. Increased temperatures and winds will also affect fire behaviour," the post adds.

BC Wildfire Service added there are not currently any structures threatended by any of the wildfires.

The Mount Marley wildfire (K70909) is about 6.5 kilometres south of Pavilion Lake and is a spot fire. There is one initial attack crew responding and they are doing danger tree assessment and falling. The crew will be supported by helicopter if needed.

The Shetland Creek wildfire (K70910) is about 7.5 kilometres north of Spences Bridge and is 0.7 hectares. Air tankers are responding and holding the fire and there is no road access to the area.

The White Mountain wildfire (K70912) is about 18 kilometres southwest of Ashcroft and an estimated three hectares. An initial attack crew and single resource are on site, supported by air tankers. A bulldozer and water tender are en route.

The Teit Creek wildfire (K70913) is about 5.5 kilometres north of Spences Bridge. It is spot size and response planning is ongoing.

The Murray Creek wildfire (K70915) is a single tree burning. One initial attack crew are working on gaining access to the fire.

More to come.