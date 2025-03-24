5-year-old B.C. girl recovering from fentanyl overdose

Mission RCMP say girl handled jar containing fentanyl at Nottman Street house

A five-year-old girl is expected to recover from an apparent Fentanyl overdose in Mission on Thursday (March 20).

Mission RCMP said in a news release that first responders were called to a Nottman Street residence at approximately 9 p.m. for a girl who was unconscious and receiving CPR.

According to the release, the girl handled a jar containing fentanyl while taking a bath and her condition rapidly deteriorated, including vomiting and changes in breathing.

Police say adults in the house called 911 and paramedics administered multiple doses of Naloxone upon arrival.

The girl’s condition improved and she was taken to hospital. RCMP say she remained in hospital overnight and is expected to recover.

“Mission RCMP remind the public of how incredibly dangerous the drug can be to people of any age, but especially to children, who would likely have no idea what the substance is if they were to come into contact with it,” the detachment said.

Mounties advise anyone who keeps fentanyl in their residence to ensure secure storage.

“Anyone who suspects they or someone around them has come into contact with Fentanyl – even through skin contact – should immediately seek medical aid, regardless of whether symptoms have set in. Receiving a timely dose of Naloxone, as well as further medical care afterwards, is critical to increasing the chances of surviving a fentanyl overdose,” police said.

RCMP say the incident on Nottman Street remains under investigation.