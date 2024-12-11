5 years later, B.C. mom wants answers in son's Vancouver Island homicide

Shuswap resident Lorraine Aspin's son Kelly McLeod disappeared in Campbell River in September of 2019

Lorraine Aspin is looking for answers in the 2019 disappearance and murder of her son Kelly McLeod, seen here in happier times.

“I want people to know that I… never gave up, I’m not giving up and I never will give up.”

That is the pledge Lorraine Aspin made to her 53-year-old son Kelly McLeod who went missing in Campbell River in September 2019, despite RCMP telling her it's being investigated as a homicide even though a body was never found. Now, five years later, Aspin still wants answers and is asking anyone with information to come forward.

"Kell I'm going to fight for you... and hopefully, somebody will have it in their heart to free themselves of whatever guilt they might be feeling," she said. "Because there's still people out there that know."

The Salmon Arm resident hadn't seen her son who was experiencing homelessness for about four years before he disappeared. Aspin said he got further involved in the drug scene and stopped visiting. She's issuing the plea for information now because McLeod would had previously always come home for the holidays, no matter where she was living.

Aspin has been working closely with Campbell River RCMP, particularly Cpl. Brett Bignell who shared some information that led her to believe one or more people killed him, while others got rid of his body. She wants all involved held accountable.

"Whoever made him disappear... they’re just as guilty, if not more, than the one (who) actually did something,” she said.

In working with Bignell and showing him that McLeod was "a real person, and a pretty good person too," her determination to see those responsible brought to justice has sparked in him as well.

"He told me... every cop has a case they want to solve before they retire," Aspin recalled. "And he said, 'Mine is Kelly McLeod'."

Describing her son, Aspin said growing up in Powell River he played soccer and loved animals, particularly cats and dogs, before getting into drugs around 15 years ago.

"I think he's been in that world for a long time, but as a mom, moms don't see the same as other people. Either I didn't see it or didn't want to see it," she said. "He wasn't always like that. There are different things that happened in our life that probably led to different things, but we still make choices."

For Christmas this year, Aspin is asking that someone come forward and provide the family with closure. There is an open RCMP file on the case and anyone with information is urged to contact Campbell River CrimeStoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

“I just want somebody charged that did this...,“ she said. “We haven’t forgot, and I never will and I will continue to fight.”