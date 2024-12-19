 Skip to content
5 youths accused in high-profile video beating of Kelowna 13-year-old

Five youth and their parents were read charges of assault at a first appearance in Kelowna court
Kelowna Law Courts. (Phil McLachlan - Capital News)

Five youths in their early teens stood in a Kelowna courtroom to be read the criminal charges they are facing for their alleged involvement in an incident of violence that took place on Sept. 27 at Gyro Beach Park.

All five of the teens charged are alleged to have been involved in the targeted attack of a 13-year-old girl. The identity of the accused and the victim will not be published as they are all minors. 

The incident attracted widespread attention as the entirety of the altercation was filmed and distributed over social media. 

A video of the incident was sent to Black Press but it will not be published due to the extreme violence portrayed and the age of those involved. 

As all accused are between the ages of 12 and 17, the trial will be held in youth criminal court.

The brief 'first appearance,' on Dec. 18, was attended by the five accused, their families and the family of the young girl who was attacked. The next court date is scheduled for Jan 16, at 1:30 p.m.

 

 

Jacqueline Gelineau

About the Author: Jacqueline Gelineau

