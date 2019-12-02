$50 million available for rural high-speed internet projects

$50 million dollars is now available for high-speed internet projects in rural, remote and Indigenous communities.
This the largest-ever funding intake of the Connecting British Columbia program.
“Many of our rural and Indigenous communities, traditionally dependent on resource industries like forestry, are working hard to diversify and strengthen their economies. Not having access to high-speed internet can be an incredible challenge for businesses looking to make investments or hire new workers,” said Ravi Kahlon, Parliamentary Secretary for Forests, Lands, Natural Resource Operations and Rural Development. “Extending the reach of our digital infrastructure into new areas of the province supports the creation of new opportunities for investment and business growth that help rural communities thrive.”
More to come.
