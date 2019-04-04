50 murder counts filed on New Zealand mosque attack suspect

The man wants to represent himself

Police say the man accused of the Christchurch mosque attacks will face 50 murder charges and 39 attempted murder charges at his court appearance on Friday.

Australian Brenton Harrison Tarrant had been charged with one count of murder after his arrest the day of the March 15 massacre.

Fifty people were killed in the two mosques and dozens of others were shot and wounded.

Tarrant won’t be required to enter a plea on Friday.

The judge says the brief hearing will mainly be about Tarrant’s legal representation. He has said he wants to represent himself.

New Zealand tightly restricts what can be reported about upcoming court cases to avoid tainting the views of potential jurors.

READ MORE: At memorial, mosque shooting survivor says he forgives attacker

The Associated Press

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Terp City Canna Lounge moves to former Leaf Compassion dispensary location
Next story
Arrest revives security concerns at Trump’s Florida estate

Just Posted

Terp City Canna Lounge moves to former Leaf Compassion dispensary location

The cannabis lounge at 950 Yates Street is not approved by the City, but offers consumption sites

Thursday sees a mix of sun and cloud with a high of 13 C

Plus your weekend forecast

Greater Victoria ranks 66th on City Entrepreneurial Index, according to small business group

Chamber CEO Catherine Holt says report ‘needs to be taken with a grain of salt’

Esquimalt 5K community run happening April 6

The run will affect traffic on Saturday morning

Island author brings tales of wolves to UVic

In Search of the Real Wolf runs April 9 in the Fraser Building

VIDEO: Behind the scenes of wildfire training ahead of B.C’s busiest season

Practicing exiting a hovering aircraft helps ensure firefighters can attend any fire site

Greater Victoria Wanted List for the week of April 2

Greater Victoria Crime Stoppers is seeking the public’s help in locating the… Continue reading

POLL: Are you registered as an organ donor?

April is Organ Donation Awareness month. Each year, there are approximately 4,500… Continue reading

Legacies of Broncos bus crash include truck safety, seatbelts and organ donation

There are plans for a permanent roadside memorial at the crash site

Vancouver Island hosts training exercise ahead of coming wildfire season

Firefighters practise entering and exiting a hovering helicopter

RCMP bust reported drug lab on Vancouver Island

‘These types of situations are very hazardous for first responders’

Report about violence against Downtown Eastside women calls for change

Red Women Rising: Indigenous Women Survivors makes 35 recommendations

Federal health minister says national task force on chronic pain first step

Chronic pain affects one in five Canadians and is often addressed with opioids

No regrets in SNC-Lavalin affair, Wilson-Raybould and Philpott say

Trudeau tries to re-establish himself as a feminist and supporter Indigenous Peoples

Most Read