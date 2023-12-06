$500K in equipment recovered after B.C. business robbed twice in 24 hours

Burnaby RCMP say the equipment was found after 3 properties were searched in Mission

Half a million dollars worth of equipment has been recovered by Burnaby RCMP after a local business was broken into twice in less than 24 hours, police say. The break ins and theft happened Nov. 13 and 14, 2023.

Half a million dollars worth of equipment has been recovered by Burnaby RCMP after a local business was broken into twice in less than 24 hours, police say.

The first break in was Nov. 13 around 6 a.m. when officers were called to a business in north Burnaby, near Still Creek Avenue and Douglas Road, for a report of a break and enter and approximately $500,000 worth of stolen surveying equipment, according to a release from Burnaby RCMP Cpl. Mike Kalanj.

Around 3 a.m. the next day, officers were called for another break and enter in progress at the business. Kalanj said this time an estimated $30,000 worth of gear was reportedly stolen.

The detachment’s strike force unit, which specializes in robberies and property crime, took over the investigation.

Kalanj said that on Nov. 15, that unit and several other Burnaby RCMP section searched three residences in Mission where the equipment was found and seized. Three vehicles were also seized and a man and woman were arrested.

Police say the investigation is ongoing.

