 Skip to content
  1. Home
  2. News

$500K lottery win shocks Vernon woman

Valerie Hoath’s retirement dreams just became extra-ordinary after scoring a $500,000 Extra lottery win. prize from the July 19, 2025 Lotto 6/49 draw.
Jennifer Smith
Jennifer Smith
250731-vms-lottery
Valerie Hoath won $500,000 on the Lotto 6/49 Extra.BCLC photo

Valerie Hoath’s retirement dreams just became extra-ordinary after scoring a $500,000 Extra lottery win.

The Vernon resident purchased a July 19 Lotto 6/49 ticket from the Royal Canadian Superstore on Anderson Way and was grocery shopping at a Save-On-Foods when she checked her ticket.

“I scanned it at the self-scanner. I thought the machine was lying,” she said of her initial reaction to her win. “I think I was in shock!”

Once the reality of her win settled, she shared the good news with her kids.

“My son said, ‘No way!’ They were in shock too and asked if I was kidding.”

Hoath, a recent retiree, is looking forward to enjoying retired life just a little bit more, thanks to her prize.

“I’m thinking of going to Disneyland, Hawaii or Mexico,” said Hoath.

On how it feels to win the lottery?

“I’m in shock. It feels unreal.”

So far in 2025, B.C. lottery players have redeemed more than $26 million from Extra and $46 million from Lotto 6/49. 

BCLC offers socially responsible gambling entertainment while generating income to benefit all British Columbians. 

 

Jennifer Smith

About the Author: Jennifer Smith

20-year-Morning Star veteran
Read more

More News

Temperatures flexing into the upper 30s spark heat warning for B.C. Interior
Temperatures flexing into the upper 30s spark heat warning for B.C. Interior
Northern Health warns of possible measles outbreaks in Smithers
Northern Health warns of possible measles outbreaks in Smithers
Theft and fraud charges laid against Nanaimo crown counsel's wife
Theft and fraud charges laid against Nanaimo crown counsel's wife