$500K lottery win shocks Vernon woman

Valerie Hoath’s retirement dreams just became extra-ordinary after scoring a $500,000 Extra lottery win. prize from the July 19, 2025 Lotto 6/49 draw.

The Vernon resident purchased a July 19 Lotto 6/49 ticket from the Royal Canadian Superstore on Anderson Way and was grocery shopping at a Save-On-Foods when she checked her ticket.

“I scanned it at the self-scanner. I thought the machine was lying,” she said of her initial reaction to her win. “I think I was in shock!”

Once the reality of her win settled, she shared the good news with her kids.

“My son said, ‘No way!’ They were in shock too and asked if I was kidding.”

Hoath, a recent retiree, is looking forward to enjoying retired life just a little bit more, thanks to her prize.

“I’m thinking of going to Disneyland, Hawaii or Mexico,” said Hoath.

On how it feels to win the lottery?

“I’m in shock. It feels unreal.”

So far in 2025, B.C. lottery players have redeemed more than $26 million from Extra and $46 million from Lotto 6/49.

