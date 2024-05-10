$50K worth of NHL, NFL, other sports memorabilia recovered by B.C. RCMP

Stolen items included signed Wayne Gretzky, Magic Johnson jerseys and Muhammad Ali photos

Coquitlam RCMP is looking for additional victims after police recovered more than $50,000 worth of sports memorabilia that was stolen from a storage locker.

Coquitlam RCMP is looking for additional victims after police recovered more than $50,000 worth of sports memorabilia that was stolen from a storage locker.

The detachment’s strike force has been investigating a series of break-and-enters into storage lockers in the area of Fawcett Road and United Boulevard, according to a release Friday (May 10). Police say the thefts are believed to have happened in late-April and into the beginning of May.

Cpl. Alexa Hodgins said that since the storage lockers are visited infrequently by their owners, an exact timeline of the thefts is unknown. She added police believe there could be more victims who are unaware their items could have been stolen, asking them to check their storage units.

On May 5, officers were able to recover $50,000 of the memorabilia linked to one break-and-enter report.

Photos from police of the recovered items show a signed and framed jerseys from L.A. Lakers’ Magic Johnson, Edmonton Oiler’s Wayne Gretzky and a Roberto Luongo Canadian jersey from the 2010 Vancouver Olympics. The recovered items also included framed photos of Muhammad Ali and autographed NFL football helmets.

Police are asking anyone who may have been a victim or may have information about these break-and-enters to contact the Coquitlam RCMP at 604-945-1550 and quote file number 2024-10550.

