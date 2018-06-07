B.C.’s Chief Coroner Lisa Lapointe

511 overdose deaths in B.C. so far in 2018: Coroner

During the month of April, 124 people died across the province

A total of 511 people have died from fatal overdoses in B.C. this year, according to the latest numbers released by the provincial coroners service.

During the month of April, 124 people died across the province — that’s equated to four people per day.

Vancouver, Surrey and Victoria continue to be the most impacted, making up 50 per cent of all overdose deaths.

Overdose deaths by city
For all of B.C., the coroner reports there was an 18 per cent decrease in April compared to the the number of deaths that occurred during the same month in 2017, as well as a slight dip compared to the 160 deaths in March of this year.

British Columbians under 50 years old are accounting for more of the overdose deaths in 2018 compared to recent years prior, according to the coroner.

Between January and April of 2017, people fatally overdosing aged 19 to 49 accounted for 70 per cent of overdose deaths.

So far in 2018, the same age group has accounted for 91 per cent of all overdose deaths.

As the number of all overdose deaths has been on the rise since 2016, so has the number of teen deaths due to illicit drugs, such as the deadly opioid fentanyl.

In the first four months of the year, six youths between the ages of 10 and 18 have died of an overdose.

