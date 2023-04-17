$54.5-million contract awarded, construction to start on Keating overpass

Construction on the Pat Bay Highway’s Keating Cross Road flyover is expected to be completed by spring 2025. (Province of British Columbia/Flickr)

Construction of the Keating overpass will start soon on the Pat Bay Highway.

The $54.5-million contract for the Highway 17 Keating Cross Overpass Project has been awarded to FlatIron Constructors Canada Ltd.

Construction of the overpass is expected to begin in the coming weeks and is anticipated to be completed in spring 2025.

“This overpass will provide a critical connection between Highway 17 and Keating Cross Road, improving safety and accessibility for commuters, travellers and businesses in this growing region,” said B.C. Minister of Transportation and Infrastructure Rob Fleming, in a statement. “The new overpass will eliminate the need for a dangerous turn across oncoming highway traffic, support future bus rapid transit and promote economic growth in and around the Keating business district, one of the region’s most important and fastest-growing job centres.”

The project will see the northbound turn lane onto Keating Cross Road replaced with a flyover overpass from Highway 17. Other work will also include installing a new sidewalk on Keating Cross Road, widening Keating Cross Road and the highway, realigning the southbound on-ramp, and closing the Highway 17 access at East Saanich and Martindale roads.

“We look forward to the start of construction and to working with the province on ensuring minimal disruption to the residents of the Peninsula while this important project is underway,” said Central Saanich Mayor Ryan Windsor in the same statement. “The district and council also appreciate efforts to keep the municipal portion to the agreed-upon amount of $2.5 million, and we will eagerly anticipate the safety improvements this will bring to the Keating area and all of Central Saanich.”

The project is budgeted to cost $76.8 million with $57.6 million coming from the province, $16.7 million from the federal government and $2.5 million from the District of Central Saanich.

