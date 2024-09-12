55+ BC Games holds moment of silence for victims in fatal Okanagan crash

Host society president Debbie Cannon asked for a moment of silence at Wednesday's opening ceremony for the games in Salmon Arm

Victims involved in a tragic collision in Enderby have been confirmed as participants of the 55+ BC Games in Salmon Arm.

The occupants of the car involved in Tuesday's crash were table tennis participants. One of the people in the car died in the crash.

"Findings from the initial investigation have determined a grey Honda Accord travelling northbound on Highway 97A attempted to make a left hand turn across oncoming traffic and was struck on the rear passenger side by a commercial coach bus travelling southbound on the highway," said Const. Chris Terleski, Vernon North Okanagan RCMP media relations officer. "Two of the three occupants of the Honda were transported from the scene with non-life-threatening injuries. Sadly, the third occupant did not survive and was pronounced deceased at the scene."

Cannon thanked first responders and wished the “swiftest of recoveries for the survivors.”