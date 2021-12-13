6 Greater Victoria schools hit with new COVID-19 cases

Spencer Middle School in Langford is one of 12 schools in Greater Victoria dealing with COVID-19 exposures. (Black Press Media file photo)

Six more Greater Victoria schools are dealing with new COVID-19 cases, according to Island Health.

In the Sooke School District, students and staff at both Crystal View Elementary and Spencer Middle School were at risk of exposure on Dec. 6.

In the Greater Victoria School District, those at Shoreline Community Middle School may have been exposed to the virus on Nov. 30, Dec. 2 or Dec. 3, while those at View Royal Elementary were at risk of exposure on Dec. 2 and 3. At Victoria High School, students and staff may have come in contact with COVID-19 on Nov. 29 or 30, or Dec. 1 or 2.

Finally, at Pacific Christian School on the elementary side, those in the building on Nov. 22 to 25, Nov. 29, Dec. 2, Dec. 3, or Dec. 6 may have been exposed to the virus.

READ ALSO: UVic moves remaining exams online amid rising COVID-19 cases

In total, 12 Greater Victoria schools are handling recent COVID-19 exposures, according to Island Health.

Exposures indicate single confirmed cases of the virus that aren’t linked to others in the school. Island Health said when a school is added to its list, it may be dealing with one or more exposures. If transmission is shown between two or more of those cases, it becomes a cluster.

Students and staff who are the most at risk of having been exposed to the virus will be contacted directly by Island Health and instructed to self-isolate. Everyone is asked to continue to monitor for COVID-19 symptoms and get tested if they appear.

READ ALSO: ‘The gift I didn’t expect’: Woman saying thanks to Victoria Hospice with bottle drive

Do you have a story tip? Email: vnc.editorial@blackpress.ca.

Follow us on Twitter and Instagram, and like us on Facebook.

CoronavirusGreater VictoriaIsland HealthSchools