6 impaired driving charges approved following death of man near Qualicum Beach

80-year-old Good Samaritan from Alberta died following incident

A BC Highway Patrol investigation has led to six impaired driving-related charges against a Coombs man, after a Good Samaritan died and a woman was seriously hurt in a March 2024 incident near Qualicum Beach.

The charges follow a BCHP investigation into a collision between a black SUV and a minivan that left an 80-year-old Red Deer man dead.

According to a press release, on March 2, 2024, at approximately 2:30 a.m., a woman driving a minivan lost control and hit a power pole on Highway 19A near Qualicum Beach. An 80-year-old man who was in a different vehicle stopped to help. Both the Good Samaritan and the minivan driver were outside of their vehicles when another vehicle collided with the minivan and both pedestrians were struck, stated the release.

The man trying to help, an 80-year-old man from Red Deer, Alta, was killed. The minivan driver, a 36-year-old woman from Bowser, was seriously injured, said Cpl. Michael McLaughlin of the BC Highway Patrol.

McLaughlin noted the investigation was forwarded to the BC Prosecution Service, and 29-year-old Jacob Aaron Pardiac of Coombs has now been charged with the following:

— Operation of a motor vehicle causing death while impaired by alcohol, section 320.14(3) of the Criminal Code;

— Operation of a motor vehicle causing death while impaired by cocaine, section 320.14(3) of the Criminal Code;

— Dangerous operation of a motor vehicle causing death, 320.13(3) of the Criminal Code;

— Operation of a motor vehicle causing bodily harm while impaired by alcohol, section 320.14(2) of the Criminal Code;

— Operation of a motor vehicle causing bodily harm while impaired by cocaine, 320.14(2) of the Criminal Code;

— Dangerous operation of a motor vehicle causing bodily harm, 320.13(2) of the Criminal Code.

"We have seen repeated incidents this year where people trying to help after a collision end up hurt or killed, and it’s terribly sad," said McLaughlin.

BC Highway Patrol asks people to exercise extreme caution when trying to help after a collision and offered the following tips:

— Carefully consider whether you have reflective clothing, good footwear, and the physical ability to help;

— If conditions are treacherous for cars, they are treacherous for pedestrians;

— Emergencies can cause stress and tunnel vision; keep alert at all times;

— Can you can call 911 and get the professionals to help instead?

— If you’re involved in a minor crash, you may be safer in your vehicle, with your seatbelt on, while waiting for help;

— Get yourself and anyone else on foot off the road and away from traffic as quickly as possible.

McLaughlin said BC Highway Patrol applauds the sentiment of anyone trying to help after a collision "but we all need to understand that highways are extremely dangerous places when fast-moving cars and trucks come across unexpected pedestrians."