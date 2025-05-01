6-month-old puppy saved from alleged animal abuse in Kelowna: BC SPCA

Daisy has a new foster home set-up but will remain in the SPCA's care until she's fully recovered

A puppy in Kelowna is recovering and already set for a better life after being kept in a crate in a dark closet for around 10 hours every day.

The six-month-old cocker spaniel named Daisy was recently picked up by Animal Protection officers after they received reports of alleged physical abuse.

"This puppy endured both physical and psychological abuse," said BC SPCA senior officer protection and stakeholder relations Eileen Drever. "She was only taken outside twice a day to relieve herself, spending approximately 10 hours a day confined to a crate in a dark closet."

Daisy has been diagnosed with soft tissue damage and tested positive for giardia infection, following a visit with a veterinarian. The BC SPCA will be recommending charges.

“The puppy was very fearful when she first arrived at the animal centre,” says Shannon Paille, manager of BC SPCA Kelowna. “She would sit at the front of the kennel, but when anyone approached her, she would cower and wiggle around. She wouldn’t let anyone pet her and would lower herself to the ground and back away when anyone tried.”

Additionally, Paille said Daisy would also hide under her bed and only come out for treats. She has started to show signs of improvement as she's not being as fearful.

“She stopped backing away when someone opened the kennel door, but her body posture remained low, and she displayed submissive behaviour urinating when approached," said Paille.

The BC SPCA determined Daisy was best suited for a foster home, which was found. Her adoption to the new, loving family will become official when the soft tissue damage in her leg is fully healed and she's undergone her spay surgery.

Anyone interested in donating to the BC SPCA to help Daisy and other abused animals can do so on its website.