6 months jail for Penticton man caught with 300 child sexual abuse images

Christopher Donald Vern Davis also received a five-year ban on contacting any minors

A Penticton man who had his sentencing delayed twice due to serious errors was given a six-month jail sentence.

Christopher Donald Vern Davis appeared in Penticton Provincial Court on Aug. 26.

On top of the sentence, Davis received a two-year probation order.

He is also under a five year sexual offence prohibition that bans him from going to any public park or swimming pool where minors are present or expected to be present as well as from employment or volunteering in any position what would involve being in a position of trust or authority with minor.

He is also barred from using the internet or other digital networks outside of court set conditions.

Davis, born in 1990, was arrested after two twitter accounts in his name were reported for accessing child sexual abuse material.

Following the investigation by the RCMP, 369 images and a video were recovered from a cell phone seized from Davis, with additional thumbnails recovered that matched files uploaded to Twitter that contained child sexual abuse material.

After being found guilty in May of 2023, Davis' sentencing was delayed twice due to significant errors in the pre-sentencing report.

Those errors included a misunderstanding from the report writer who thought Davis had pleaded guilty instead of being found guilty at trial, and a lack of a psychological assessment.

At the original sentencing hearing in October of 2023, the judge also ordered information to be shared with counsel regarding a sealed case against Davis from 2005 and a breach of a prohibition from that case.