6 poultry farms in Fraser Valley hit with avian influenza in October

3 Chilliwack farms, 3 Abbotsford farms with avian influenza breaks 8-month streak in Canada

Six commercial poultry farms in the Fraser Valley are under quarantine with confirmed outbreaks of avian influenza.

Poultry operations that tested positive for the highly pathogenic avian influenza (HPAI), included three sites in Chilliwack, and three in Abbotsford so far in October, according to the Canadian Food Inspection Agency (CFIA) on Oct. 25.

Saskatchewan is the only other province in Canada with an commercial poultry outbreak, and the estimated number of birds impacted in B.C. is more than six million.

The recent 2024 cases in the Fraser Valley, and one in Saskatchewan, broke an eight-month streak with no new cases of HPAI confirmed in Canada, from February to October.

Most of B.C.'s 155 egg farms in B.C. are located in Abbotsford and Chilliwack. The viral bird flu is so contagious it can wipe out a flock in a matter of days.

The presence of HPAI was confirmed in the most recently infected flocks, according to the CFIA and primary control zones were ordered to restrict the movement of birds.

Details about flocks or the type of poultry, like broiler or laying hens at these farms are not reported.

All cases of avian flu must be reported to the CFIA, the lead agency on cases, and B.C. chief veterinarian.